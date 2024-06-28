EA Sports College Football 25: No G5 Teams Included In EA's First Power Rankings
This week, EA Sports released a list of the 25 teams with the highest overall ratings in the upcoming video game EA Sports College Football 25.
To the chagrin of many fans of the Group of Five, no teams from the G5 were included in the overall power rankings. The only G5 team to crack the offensive top 25 was the Memphis Tigers with a rating of 85.
While this may be disappointing to some fans who were hoping to bring their favorite underdogs to glory right out of the box, there's likely a silver lining. It's not uncommon for EA to change team ratings throughout the year based on performance. Therefore, as it comes into focus who the G5's representative in the College Football Playoff will be, one could reach the top 25 at some point.
Fans will, of course, also have the opportunity to raise a team's rating through recruiting and player development in dynasty mode. EA has stated that they will release a deep dive into the game's dynasty mode next week.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.