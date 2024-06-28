G5 Football Daily

EA Sports College Football 25: No G5 Teams Included In EA's First Power Rankings

Joe Londergan

Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins in the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins in the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This week, EA Sports released a list of the 25 teams with the highest overall ratings in the upcoming video game EA Sports College Football 25.

To the chagrin of many fans of the Group of Five, no teams from the G5 were included in the overall power rankings. The only G5 team to crack the offensive top 25 was the Memphis Tigers with a rating of 85.

RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Boise State's Albertsons Stadium Included In Toughest Places To Play

While this may be disappointing to some fans who were hoping to bring their favorite underdogs to glory right out of the box, there's likely a silver lining. It's not uncommon for EA to change team ratings throughout the year based on performance. Therefore, as it comes into focus who the G5's representative in the College Football Playoff will be, one could reach the top 25 at some point.

RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Will Mikey Keene Be The Top-Rated QB in the Mountain West?

Fans will, of course, also have the opportunity to raise a team's rating through recruiting and player development in dynasty mode. EA has stated that they will release a deep dive into the game's dynasty mode next week.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.