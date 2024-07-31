Every G5 Name on the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List 2024
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association released thePaycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List on Wednesday. The award is presented annually to the nation's top defensive back. Of the 42 names on the list, 19 come from the G5 ranks.
G5 players are no stranger to the award, with Air Force's Trey Taylor taking home the award just last year. Take a look at each of this year's potential winners from AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt below.
AAC (4)
Dontae Balfour - Charlotte, Jr.
Rayuan Lane III - Navy, Sr.
Shavon Revel Jr. - East Carolina, Sr.
Gabriel Taylor - Rice, Sr.
Conference USA (3)
Derek Carter - Jacksonville State, Jr.
Brylan Green - Liberty, Jr.
Anthony Johnson Jr. - Western Kentucky, Sr.
MAC (3)
Maxen Hook - Toledo, Sr.
Donte Kent - Central Michigan, Sr.
Jordan Oladokun - Bowling Green, Sr.
Mountain West (5)
Jack Howell - Colorado State, Sr.
Ike Larsen - Utah State, Jr.
A’Marion McCoy - Boise State, Sr.
Seyi Oladipo - Boise State, Sr.
Cameron Oliver - UNLV, Sr.
Sun Belt (4)
Jordan Favors - Appalachian State, Jr.
Ethan Johnson - Appalachian State, Jr.
Gavin Pringle - Georgia State, Sr.
Jaden Voisin - South Alabama, Sr.