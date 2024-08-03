Every G5 Punter on the 2024 Ray Guy Award Watch List
34 of the nation's best punters were named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List on Friday. The award is given annually to the top punter in all of college football.
10 names appeared from the Group of Five ranks: four from the Mountaun West, two from the MAC, two from Conference USA, one from the AAC and ine from the Sun Belt. Each of those names are listed below.
Alec Bevelhimer - Miami (OH)
Daton Montiel - FIU
Jack Dawson - Jax State
James Ferguson-Reynolds - Boise State
Lucas Borrow - Hawaii
Marshall Nichols - UNLV
Mitchell Tomasek - Eastern Michigan
Riley Riethman - Navy
Ryan Hanson - James Madison
Stephen Kotsanlee - Utah State
Ten semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award will be announced on November 15, followed by the three finalists on November 26. The winner will then be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12.