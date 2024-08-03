G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Punter on the 2024 Ray Guy Award Watch List

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UNLV Rebels punter Marshall Nichols (90) kicks the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports / David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
34 of the nation's best punters were named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List on Friday. The award is given annually to the top punter in all of college football.

10 names appeared from the Group of Five ranks: four from the Mountaun West, two from the MAC, two from Conference USA, one from the AAC and ine from the Sun Belt. Each of those names are listed below.

Alec Bevelhimer - Miami (OH)

Daton Montiel - FIU

Jack Dawson - Jax State

James Ferguson-Reynolds - Boise State

Lucas Borrow - Hawaii

Marshall Nichols - UNLV

Mitchell Tomasek - Eastern Michigan

Riley Riethman - Navy

Ryan Hanson - James Madison

Stephen Kotsanlee - Utah State

Ten semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award will be announced on November 15, followed by the three finalists on November 26. The winner will then be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12.

