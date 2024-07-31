MAC Football: 3 Linemen Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

G5 Football Daily

Joe Londergan

Dec 27, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Western Michigan Broncos tight end Brett Borske (89) celebrates with offensive lineman Jacob Gideon (77) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
The preseason watch list for the 2024 Outland Trophy was released on Tuesday with three additions from the Mid-American Conference. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football.

C Jacob Gideon - Western Michigan

OT Reid Holskey - Miami (Ohio)

OT Alex Wollschlaeger - Bowling Green

Jacob Gideon, entering his fourth season as a starter for Western Michigan, was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2023. Reid Holskey, also entering his fourth season as a starter, was a second-team All-MAC choice last season. Alex Wollschlaeger will enter his second season as a full-time starter after earning third-team All-MAC honors in 2023.

The Football Writers Association of America will announce the 2024 Outland Trophy semifinalists on November 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on November 26. The winner will be announced on December 12, 2024

