2024 Salute To Veterans Bowl- South Alabama vs. Western Michigan: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
After Western Michigan and South Alabama fought their way through the final four games of the season to make a bowl game, they both finished the season with a 6-6 record and will meet in the IS4S Salute To Veterans Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
Here's everything you need to know about the first FBS bowl matchup of the season.
Western Michigan Broncos (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) @ South Alabama Jaguars (6-6, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference)
Date: Saturday, Decmber 14
Time: 9:00 PM ET
Location: Cramton Bowl - Montgomery, AL
TV: ESPN
Radio: bowlseason.com/watch
Betting: South Alabama -10.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Potential High-Scoring Game
In a Mid-American Conference full of relatively low-scoring offenses, the Western Michigan Broncos lead the league with an average of 29.4 points per game. However, in their final four games of the season, they only crossed the 20-point marker once.
As for South Alabama, they put up 34.8 points per game, second-most in the Sun Belt Conference. In their final four games of the season, the Jaguars put up 25 points or more in three of the four games. Their season high was an 87-point game against Northwestern State (FCS opponent), marking the most points scored in a game by an FBS opponent since 1991.
These are two teams that have struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season, which is an encouraging sign for Western Michigan specifically given their recent inability to score points. This season, the Broncos surrendered 404.9 total yards of offense per game. Meanwhile, South Alabama allow 397.8 total yards of offense per game.
Broncos' Strong Rush Offense
The Broncos found their stride through the ground game in 2024, ranking as the third-best rushing offense in the MAC, averaging 188.2 rushing yards per game. Leading the way for Western Michigan was redshirt junior Jaden Nixon with 908 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 132 carries.
It will be a tough task for Western Michigan despite their strong rushing attack. Going into Saturday's game, South Alabama has the second-best rush defense in the Sun Belt, surrendering 144.6 rushing yards per game.
Transfer Portal Shakeup
The one aspect of bowl games that can be a bit frustrating are the amount of players that enter the transfer portal prior to their team's contest. Both teams are already experiencing this in the first official week of portal activity.
South Alabama true freshman running back Da'Marion Bothwell is the biggest name to enter the portal so far between both teams. In 2024, he ran for 847 yards, 13 touchdowns and averaged 7.4 yards per carry.
Jaguars cornerback Jordan Scruggs also entered the portal. He finished the season with 70 total tackles (33 solo/37 assisted), 4.5 TFL's and one interception.
What's On The Line?
A win for the Jaguars can clinch them a third straight season where they finish over .500 and 7-6 for a second straight season. As for the Broncos, they will look to finish over .500 for the first time since 2021, also the last time they won a bowl game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.