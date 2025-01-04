Buffalo Blows Out Depleted Liberty 26-7 in Bahamas Bowl Win
With only College Football Playoff games now left on the FBS schedule, Liberty and Buffalo wrapped up the G5's bowl game slate Saturday in the Bahamas. The Bulls had little trouble taking down the Flames, overpowering them at key moments on the way to a 26-7 result.
In his first year in charge of Buffalo, head coach Pete Lembo will finish the season with a 9-4 record, their second-best record at the FBS level.
Liberty's Weakened Offense
The Flames entered the game without many of the key contributors that made them one of the G5's most formidable squads over the last two years. Notably, starting quarterback Kaidon Salter committed to Colorado in December and top running back Quinton Cooley opted out to focus on preparation for the NFL Draft.
In their absence, the Liberty offense generated a season low of 242 yards. Their only points of the contest came from a 36-yard touchdown pass that junior Nate Hampton sent to receiver Reese Smith halfway through the fourth quarter.
Hampton replaced Ryan Burger at quarterback in the second half after Burger lost two fumbles in the first half. Hampton and and Burger combined for six completions on 21 attempts for 80 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Burger and Billy Lucas totaled 57 yards apiece in the rushing game.
Buffalo's Defense Shines Again
Bulls' linebackers Shaun Dolac and Red Murdock made waves throughout 2024, heading into bowl season with the two highest tackles counts in FBS. The pair were once again instrumental in Buffalo's fifth consecutive win.
Dolac finished with nine tackles, 1.5 for a loss, half a sack, and a pass deflection. Murdock was the game's leading tackler with 13, including 2.5 for a loss. Murdock also grabbed the first interception of his career, which he returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"One of the things we talked about this morning was our best players stepping up and making plays, and that's exactly what this guy did," Lembo noted, referring to Murdock postgame. "He was on an absolute mission today. I'm so proud of him."
Al-Jay Henderson Tops Offensive Performers
Offensively, Buffalo found the endzone just onze on Saturday. The Bulls opened the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that running back Al-Jay Henderson capped with a 45-yard touchdown run. Henderson was the game's leading rusher with 21 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown.
High winds in Nassau made the passing game difficult for both teams on Saturday. UB's C.J. Ogbonna went 9-for-19 for 137 yards through the air.
The rest of Buffalo's points came Murdock's pick-six and from kicker Upton Bellenfant, who played his last game in a Buffalo uniform after committing to Texas Tech in December. Bellenfant finished with a career high of four makes on five attempts, including a 52-yarder.
