Every Midweek #MACtion Game In 2024 - Dates, Kickoff Times, Broadcast Info
Each November, the Mid-American Conference plays a slate of games outside the typical Saturday slots. This helps boost the league's national profile by securing air time on ESPN and CBS networks, and gives college football fans some great contests to look forward to on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
This week, the MAC announced game times and television details for each game on the 2024 midweek #MACtion slate. The full schedule is below. Some networks have not been finalized, as of late May. Plan accordingly!
Tuesday, November 5
Miami at Ball State; 7:30 pm OR 8 pm ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
Bowling Green at Central Michigan; 7:30 pm OR 8 pm ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
Wednesday, November 6
Ohio at Kent State; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Tuesday, November 12
Ball State at Buffalo; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)
Western Michigan at Bowling Green; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)
Central Michigan at Toledo; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)
Wednesday, November 13
Akron at Northern Illinois; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)
Eastern Michigan at Ohio; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)
Kent State at Miami; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)
Tuesday, November 19
Akron at Kent State; 7 pm or 7:30 pm or 8 pm ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)
Western Michigan at Central Michigan; 7 pm or 7:30 pm or 8 pm ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)
Northern Illinois at Miami; 7 pm or 7:30 pm or 8 pm ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)
Wednesday, November 20
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Ohio at Toledo; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Tuesday, November 26
Toledo at Akron; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPN+)
Kent State at Buffalo; 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPN+)
Friday, November 29
Ball State at Ohio; 12 pm ET (ESPNU/CBSSN)
Miami at Bowling Green; 12 pm ET (ESPNU/CBSSN)