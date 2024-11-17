MAC Football: Ball State Fires Head Coach Mike Neu After Nine Seasons, 3-7 Start
Ten games into his ninth season as head coach, Mike Neu is out at Ball State football.
Ball State football announced the move Saturday after a 3-7 start to the season. Neu was 40-63 overall in his time leading the Cardinals. He led the team to a win in the 2020 Arizona Bowl and to the #23 ranking in the AP Poll at the end of that season.
"Coach Neu has poured his heart into the Ball State football program," Ball State AD Jeff Mitchell said in a statement Saturday. "I commend him for his professionalism and the positive team culture he has constructed. His efforts have greatly impacted the lives of hundreds of young men. He has represented the Ball State brand with integrity and class, and I wish him well in future pursuits."
Offensive line coach Colin Johnson will serve as interim head coach for the Cardinals' final two games of the season. Ball State will play Bowling Green next week in their final home game of the season, November 23.
