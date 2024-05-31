MAC Football: NIU Legend Jordan Lynch Reminisces In Hall of Fame Induction Speech
On Thursday, the Mid-American Conference officially welcomed the 2024 class of inductees to the MAC Hall of Fame as part of the league's spring meetings. Among the inductees was former Northern Illinois quarterback and, arguably, the MAC's greatest offensive player: Jordan Lynch.
Inductees delivered pre-recorded speeches for the evening, which were then posted to social media by the @MACSports accounts. For Lynch, the current Mount Carmel (Illinois) High School head coach expressed gratitude to his family, teammates, and past mentors for their support over the years.
"It's a great honor and privilege to be inducted into the MAC Hall of Fame. Thank you MAC committee for selecting me," Lynch began. "Thank you NIU athletics for putting my name forward. I am extremely thankful to my parents, my mother Sheila and my father Jim, for their unwavering support throughout my life. Thank you for investing in my future, and none of this would have been possible without you guys."
Lynch went on to thank his father, particularly, for pushing him to reconsider NIU, despite his early worries about his potential opportunities with the Huskies.
"A pivotal moment came in the summer of my junior year when my father persisted on me attending a camp at NIU. Despite my reservations, I had already been told by NIU that I was too small to play quarterback," the 6'0" Lynch remembered "Attending that camp changed my life forever. Thank you Dad for pushing me to seize the opportunity and never taking no for an answer. In my time at NIU, I had three head coaches and four quarterback coaches in my five years. I will forever be grateful for coach Jerry Kill for giving me the opportunity to play college football. Thank you coach Dave Doeren, Rod Carey, and Bob Cole for sticking with me and trusting in me."
In two seasons as NIU's starting quarterback, Lynch amassed a 24-4 record. After winning the MAC title in 2012, Lynch returned in 2013, throwing 24 touchdowns and rushing for 23, earning first-team All-America honors in 2013 and finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting behind A.J. McCarron and Jameis Winston.
"I had a lot of success throughout my career. The highlight of that success was attending the Heisman Trophy presentation and finishing third. That would not have been possible if it wasn't for a few people: Donna Turner and Joe Summons and the media relations team. Thank you guys for starting the Lynch For Six campaign and pushing my name forward. I will forever be grateful for you guys."
Now a successful high school coach at his alma mater, Lynch closed by restating how much his experiences as a college player impact him to this day. While it was family that helped guide him to NIU, Lynch is now sharing lessons and experiences of the game with his own growing family.
"Like many young boys, I started playing football at the age of six and fell in love with the game. To this day, football has remained a huge part of my life. Now as a coach, I have four kids, three sons and one daughter, my incredible wife Meg that makes a coaching career possible for me. Sharing these experiences with my wife and kids are very special to me. In closing, the destination has been a ride- from MAC Championships, to the Orange Bowl, to AP All American, to Heisman Trophy semifinalist. As fun as the destination was, the journey is what I remember the most - the friendships, the teammates, the coaches, and everybody else that has made this day possible. Thank you guys. Go Huskies."