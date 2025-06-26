MAC Football: Top 8 Running Backs To Watch in 2025
Another season of MAC football is right around the corner, as mid-week “MACtion” has been one of the highlights of not just Group of Five football, but college football as a whole. The league is coming off a tremendous 2024 season, where seven teams earned bowl bids and Ohio led the way with an 11-win campaign.
The 2025 league slate opens on Saturday, September 13.
This feature runs down the list of the top eight running backs in the MAC.
Especially when the calendar turns to November and December, the ability to run the ball will be crucial when temperatures throughout the leagues programs will make for true football weather.
This year’s crop of backs features an SEC transfer looking to finally be the lead back and a 1,000-yard rusher looking to take his game to the next level.
Here’s an offseason ranking of backs who will tote the rock in the MAC.
1. Al-Jay Henderson – Buffalo
Henderson was one of a few reasons that Buffalo had its second-best season in program history last year. The senior will be one of the leaders of the team in 2025 after 1,078 rushing yards in 2024, good for second in the MAC.
2. Chip Trayanum – Toledo
Now on his fourth school, the former four-star recruit had memorable stints at Arizona State and at Ohio State before an injury kept him out most of the 2024 season at Kentucky. If he stays healthy, the Akron native can provide a huge boost to the Rockets' offense.
3. Jalen Buckley – Western Michigan
A former MAC Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American, Buckley was ninth in the league in rushing yards last season with 683, adding nine touchdowns. With Jaden Nixon having moved on, Buckley's role in the offense will likely increase this season.
4. Telly Johnson – Northern Illinois
Johnson saw his role increase dramatically in the final six games of last season following an injury to Antario Brown. He finished with 85 carries for 424 yards with four touchdowns, including two games where he went over the 100-yard mark as a true freshman.
5. Sieh Bangura – Ohio
Bangura spent the first three seasons of his college career with Ohio before transferring to Minnesota last season. He saw limited action with the Gophers in three games and now returns to Athens. Bangura was Ohio's leading rusher in both 2023 and 2022.
6. Jordan Nubin – Kent State
Nubin joins a rebuilding Kent State program after four seasons at Minnesota. Nubin's best season for the Gophers came in 2023 with 559 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
7. Qua Ashley – Ball State
A transfer from Kennesaw State, Ashley was a standout performer during the Owls' transition to FBS football last year. He earned All-CUSA honors as a kick returner and earned an All-CUSA honorable mention at running back. He carried the ball 22 times for 436 yards and one touchdown last year and averaged 29.4 yard per kick return.
8. Kenny Tracy – Miami (Ohio)
Tracy was a consistent part of Miami's running back rotation from 2020 to 2023 before an injury kept him out of the entire 2024 season. The multi-faceted back will look to rebound in a major way as the RedHawks pursue their third consecutive trip to the MAC Championship Game.