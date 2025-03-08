NAIA Defensive Coordinator Set To Join Northern Illinois Coaching Staff
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Northern Illinois Huskies are adding Marian University defensive coordinator Justin Robinson to the coaching staff as a defensive tackles coach.
Robinson spent the last two seasons with Marian in the NAIA and was named the AFCA NAIA coordinator of the year in 2023 after helping lead the program to a 9-2 record and spot in the NAIA playoffs.
Prior to his time at Marian, Robinson was the defensive line coach at UT-Martin in 2022, helping the Skyhawks repeat as OVC champions and rank top-ten in the FCS in turnover margin. He coached Daylan Dotson to a spot on the AFCA All-America second team.
Robinson also spent four seasons in Division III at Hanover College as the program's defensive line coach, helping win three conference titles in that time period.
Robinson joins Thomas Hammock's squad that went 8-5 in 2024 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, but lost the majority of their production on both sides of the ball to graduation and the transfer portal.
The Huskies are also set to play their last year in the Mid-American Conference in 2025 before joining the Mountain West Conference as a football affilliate member for the 2026 season.