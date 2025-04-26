NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Select Western Michigan DB Bilhal Kone in Round 6
Western Michigan defensive back Bilhal Kone was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 178th overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. That made Kone the second pick of the sixth round.
In each of the last two seasons, the Minnesota native led WMU in pass breakups with eight in 2023 and nine in 2024. He totaled 112 tackles at WMU with three for a loss and two interceptions.
Originally, Kone began his career at Iowa Central Community College where he spent two seasons, followed by one at Indiana State.
At the NFL Combine, Kone measured 6'1" and 190 pounds with an arm length of just under 31 inches and nine-inch hands. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds with a vertical jump of 31.5’’ and a broad jump of 10’ 4’’.
Baltimore also made a G5-related splash in the second round of the 2025 draft, selecting Marshall defensive end Mike Green with the 27th overall pick.
WMU have now seen at least one player in each of the last five NFL Drafts.