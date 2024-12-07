Ohio Bobcats Claim MAC Championship in Dominant Win Over Miami RedHawks
In their sixth appearance in the Mid-American Conference Championship game, the Ohio Bobcats picked up their first win in the contest.
Tim Albin's team beat Miami 38-3 on Saturday at Ford Field to claim the championship, marking the league's fifth different champion in five seasons. Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro was exceptional, accounting for two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.
The Bobcats' defense had an interception and allowed just 189 yards of offense in the win. Ohio controlled the game with a balanced offensive attack, totaling 467 yards of offense.
Dom Dzioban opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal on Miami's first possession. Unfortunately for the RedHawks, that would be their biggest highlight of the day.
Ohio was immediately able to answer with 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a four-yard rushing touchdown from Navarro.
The Bobcat defense then forced a punt, and Navarro mounted another long punishing scoring drive. This one ate up over ten minutes of clock and travelled 82 yards. Navarro capped it with a one-yard rush for his second touchdown of the day.
Another Miami three-and-out led to Ohio getting the ball back with just over four minutes left. That was more than enough time for them to extend the lead with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Navarro to Mason Williams, making it 21-3 at the break.
Ohio continued their strong run of form in the second half, with Navarro connecting with Coleman Owen for a 25-yard touchdown pass. After forcing another Miami punt, Ohio added to their lead with a 53-yard field goal a few minutes later.
Anthony Tyus tacked on a 21-yard touchdown run to give us a final score of 38-3.
Ohio move to 10-3 on the season, marking their third consecutive season with at-least ten wins. Miami will fall to 8-5, with both teams awaiting their bowl games.
