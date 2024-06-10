RECRUITING: 2025 Florida Corner Gavin Jenkins Commits to Toledo
The Toledo Rockets added another talented defensive back to their future plans over the weekend amidst a flurry of recruiting news in the Group of Five.
Gavin Jenkins of Florida's Union County High School has announced his commitment to the Rockets, per 247Sports. The 6'2" 168-pound prospect has a three-star rating from the site. He had reportedly taken an official visit to Toledo over the weekend.
Also per 247Sports, Jenkins is the #81 recruit in the state of Florida. His power conference offers included West Virginia, Michigan State, UCF, and Iowa State.
Last week, Toledo hired former Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano as their new cornerbacks coach. Toledo also produced a first round pick at cornerback in 2024, with Quinyon Mitchell being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rockets begin their 2024 season against Duquesne on August 29th at 7:30 PM on ESPN+.