RECRUITING: Ohio Bobcats Lands 3-Star SoCal QB Hype Grand
The Ohio Bobcats added to their 2025 recruiting class on Sunday evening by securing the commitment of quarterback Hype Grand. The Pasadena, California product announced his commitment to the Mid-American Conference champions via X with the caption "Athens, I'm home!"
Grand is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports wiht a player rating of 82. As of January 27, he is the only quarterback commit in Ohio's 2025 class.
Grand chose the Bobcats over a lengthy list of Division I offers that included Colorado, Texas A&M, Kansas, and Wake Forest, among others.
The dual-threat quarterback scored 42 total touchdowns in his first three seasons of high school football. He was ruled ineligible for his senior season by the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section due to their rules regarding multiple-time transfers. His most productive high school season came as a sophomore in 2022, throwing for 1377 yards with 20 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions, plus 9 rushing touchdowns.
Ohio won the Mid-American Conference championship last season, however head coach Tim Albin left the program to become the head coach at Charlotte in December. Albin was replaced as head coach by offensive coordinator Brian Smith.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.
