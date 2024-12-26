Toledo Downs Pitt 48-46 in Six Overtimes in GameAbove Sports Bowl
In a contest that lasted nearly five hours and went into a record six overtimes, Jason Candle’s Toledo club outlasted Pitt 48-46 to capture the 2024 GameAboveSports Bowl.
Six overtimes beat Tuesday's Hawaii Bowl as the most overtime periods in an FBS bowl game.
The Rockets opened the scoring behind quarterback Tucker Gleason’s two-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Anthony Torres, capping an eight-play, 75-yard march to the endzone on the game’s opening drive.
Pitt would find points on the ensuing PAT try as Dylan Cunanan’s kick was blocked and recovered by Panthers’ All-American linebacker Kyle Louis, returning it 85 yards for a two-point score.
Both teams traded scores for the rest of the first half, but the Panthers received a spark in the third quarter as Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi benched sophomore quarterback David Lynch in favor of true freshman Julian Dugger.
After Lynch went 10-of-18 for 65 yards and two interceptions, Dugger spearheaded the Panthers to 18 consecutive points – taking a 30-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
However, the Rockets rattled off the final 10 points of regulation, starting with a 58-yard pick-six by Toledo DT Darius Alexander at the 7:49 mark – followed by a 51-yard game-tying field goal by Cunanan with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter.
Junior Vandeross III
As has been the case for the Rockets all season, the passing game led the way for Candle’s team. Junior Vandeross III hauled in 12 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown. Seven of his receptions came during the fourth quarter and overtime. Vandeross III earned game most valuable player honors.
Julian Dugger
Pittsburgh native Julian Dugger made his collegiate debut at the 10:42 mark of the third quarter, instantly providing a spark to the Panthers’ offense. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder completed four of his first five passes – with two going for touchdowns in helping Pitt’s second-half rally. Dugger went 7-of-13 for 72 yards and two touchdowns while adding 88 yards and one score on the ground. Dugger’s only blemish was the pick-six by Alexander, which helped the Rockets come back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter.
Goal-Line Defense
Despite allowing the second-half comeback to the Panthers, Toledo’s defense held tough during the game’s most crucial moments. In the second overtime, Pitt had three chances to score a would-be game winning touchdown from inside the Toledo five-yard line. However, the Rockets forced Pitt to settle for a 19-yard field goal to tie the game at 40. On the game’s final play, Toledo forced Dugger into a hurried throw which fell incomplete – securing the Rockets win.
