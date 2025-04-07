TRANSFER PORTAL: Bowling Green Bringing In Former Missouri, Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne
Eddie George may have found his starting quarterback for the 2025 season as ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Missouri transfer Drew Pyne will be transferring to Bowling Green. He will have two years of eligibility.
"The opportunity to go play for Eddie George, a returning offensive line that’s strong and experienced. And a program that’s very good, played in three-straight bowl games and can compete for a championship," Pyne told Thamel.
At Missouri, Pyne appeared in six games where he completed 49 passes for 391 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2024. Missouri posted a 10-3 record last season
Prior to his time with Missouri, Pyne spent three seasons with Notre Dame (2020-22) and the 2023 season with Arizona State. He has a 9-3 record as a starting quarterback.
In 2023 at Arizona State, Pyne completed 26-of-49 passes for two touchdowns and 273 total yards before his season ended due to injury.
His best season came in 2022 with the Fighting Irish where he completed 164 passes for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He went 8-3 in games he appeared in that season.
Bowling Green is coming off a 7-6 season, which included a loss in the Ventures Bowl against Arkansas State. The Falcons will begin the 2025 season at home against Lafayette.