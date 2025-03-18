TRANSFER PORTAL: Coveted FCS Defensive Lineman Eyes Ball State As Next Destination
Former Houston Christian defensive lineman Zae Smith is set to visit Ball State on April 7, per Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-1, 305-pounder spent his first four seasons with the Huskies and rounded into one of the top defensive linemen at the FCS level.
Over the last three years, Smith has played in 32 games (30 starts) and recorded over 100 tackles for Houston Christian.
Smith’s breakout season came in 2022 where he notched 53 tackles with four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and forced a fumble.
In 2024, Smith had the best campaign of his collegiate career, recording 54 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. His best outings of the season came against Nicholls State (nine tackles, two sacks) and at Indiana State (seven tackles, one tackle for loss).
Against FBS competition, Smith has recorded nine tackles and a sack in four games against UTSA, SMU, Western Kentucky and Texas State.
Ball State is coming off of a 3-9 campaign where former head coach Mike Neu was relieved of his duties 10 games into the 2024 season.
First-year head coach Mike Uremovich takes over after leading FCS Butler.