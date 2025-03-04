TRANSFER PORTAL: Former Bowling Green, NIU Safety CJ Brown Set For Move
Bowling Green safety CJ Brown is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as first reported by Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
The 5-11, 195-pounder has been a multi-time Mid-American Conference all-conference performer over his five seasons.
Brown began his career with Northern Illinois, where he led NIU with 109 tackles during the Huskies' 2021 MAC Championship season. He capped that season by earning Defensive Player of the Game honors in the 2021 MAC Championship game win over Kent State, notching 10 tackles and a pick-six in the victory.
After being named to the 2021 first-team All-MAC defensive back, Brown landed on the All-MAC second-team in 2022 after he led NIU with 76 tackles and five pass breakups.
During his NIU career, he racked up 206 tackles and two interceptions along with seven pass breakups. In his lone season playing for Scot Loeffler and Bowling Green, Brown recorded 74 tackles with three tackles for loss with one interception and one pass breakup.
Brown has started 43 games over his collegiate career and is being represented by Quality Control Sports.