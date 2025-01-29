TRANSFER PORTAL: Notre Dame WR Deion Colzie Signs With Miami (OH)
After a week in the transfer portal, Notre Dame wide receiver Deion Colzie has found a new home in the Mid-American Conference, signing with the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Colzie spent the last four years of his college career in South Bend, playing a role in Notre Dame's 14-2 season that ended with a loss to Ohio State in the national championship game. He finishes his time with the Fighting Irish with 21 career catches for 345 yards and 3 touchdowns, appearing in 44 total games.
A former four-star recruit from Georgia's Athens Academy, ESPN named the 6'4" Colzie the #10 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2021.
Colzie will have one season of eligibility remaining as he joins a Miami team that went 9-5 in 2024, earning a trip to the MAC Championship game and a win over Colorado State in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl. They finished sixth in the MAC in passing offense per game with 217.4 yards through the air per ,contest. Colzie is one of 13 reported incoming 2025 transfers for the RedHawks as of January 29.
