Tuesday #MACtion Recap: Bowling Green and Miami Power Through Heavy Rain For Wins
Downpours in Mount Pleasant and Muncie gave us two classic Mid-American Conference matchups on Tuesday night. Both the Bowling Green Falcons and the Miami Redhawks pulled out close road victories and further moved their records toward bowl eligibility. In doing so, they also kept themselves alive in the MAC title race.
Bowling Green 23, Central Michigan 13
Bowling Green's won a sloppy game that featured winds that reached 17 miles per hour. That was partially thanks to another strong performance from running back Terion Stewart. Stewart piled up 117 yards on twenty carries. Jaison Patterson also carried nine times for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. also continues to bolster his NFL resume. With 73 career catches, Fanin is now #15 all-time in FBS history for receptions by a tight end. He also becomes just the 16th tight end in FBS history to go over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.
Bowling Green moves to 5-4 on the year and are currently tied for second in the MAC standings.
Miami (OH) 27, Ball State 21
RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert tossed three touchdown passes to move into second place in the Miami career record list. He's now thrown for 75 in his time in Oxford.
Running back Keyon Mozee also rushed for 105 yards on a career-high 22 carries. Even so, Ball State hung around until the final minutes. Dom Dzioban kicked two fourth quarter field goals and the defense forced a critical turnover on downs with 53 seconds remaining.
Like Bowling Green, Miami are 5-4 on the season and tied for second place in the MAC standings, awaiting Wednesday's Western Michigan result.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
TAKEAWAYS: Toledo Pulls Off Dramatic Comeback Win Against Eastern Michigan in Week 10
MAC Football: Bowl Eligibility Tracker 2024
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State #12, Army #25 in First 2024 Rankings