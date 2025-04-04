UMass QB Ryan Jankowski Enters Transfer Portal After One Season in Amherst
UMass quarterback Ryan Jankowski entered the transfer portal this week after one season with the Minutemen in which he did not see the field due to injury. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The 6'3" Vero Beach, Florida product began his career at the University of Akron after earning All-State honors as a senior playing for his father Lenny Jankowski. He joined the Zips over reported scholarship offers from Bethune-Cookman, Bucknell, Indiana, and Jacksonville.
He spent three seasons with Akron, appearing in only two games with one pass attempt, which was incomplete.
UMass went 2-10 in 2024, firing head coach Don Brown and replacing him with Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak. 2025 will mark UMass' first season back in the Mid-American Conference after spending nine seasons as an FBS independent.
Jankowski is one of roughly 16 outgoing transfers from UMass' 2024 team. About 28 new faces have joined the Minutemen from the transfer portal.