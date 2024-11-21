Wednesday #MACtion Recap: Ohio Control Their Destiny, Defensive Stars Shine For Buffalo
Once again, a Wednesday night of MAC football gave us two memorable results. The Ohio Bobcats win another conference game, meaning spots in the MAC title game are going to come down to the very last week of play. We were also treated to an intriguing matchup between Eastern Michigan and Buffalo in Ypsilanti, where two possible NFL players of tomorrow put up impressive stat lines.
Toledo 7, Ohio 24
Ohio's offense got off to a very slow start, going into the break trailing 7-0. The second half was a completely different story.
The Bobcat defense forced and recovered three fumbles, while Parker Navarro led the offense to scoring 24 unanswered points. Navarro rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while Anthony Tyus also powered through the Rockets for 125 yards and a touchdown. With the win, Ohio are still 6-1 in league play - that means if Ohio beat Ball State next week, then they clinch their spot in the MAC championship game.
Eastern Michigan 20, Buffalo 37
If you like explosive plays, you probably enjoyed the showdown between Pete Lembo's Bulls and Chris Creighton's Eagles on Wednesday.
After Buffalo took a 17-0 lead into halftime, EMU mounted a comeback to make it 23-20 with 8:54 remaining. However, in that remaining time, Buffalo took over and scored 17 unanswered points.
EMU linebacker James Djonkam produced an astounding 22 tackles in this game. Meanwhile, FBS tackles leader Shaun Dolac continued his incredible run of form with nine tackles, a sack, and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for 60 yards and a score.
Buffalo improve to 7-4 on the season, while EMU will need to win their final regular season game next week against Western Michigan in order to qualify for the postseason.
