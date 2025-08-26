Week 1 - Western Michigan Broncos @ Michigan State Spartans: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
A Michigan rivalry kicks off its next chapter in Week 1 as the Western Michigan Broncos travel to Spartan Stadium to take on Michigan State and Golden Arm watchlist member Aidan Chiles. The Spartans have again been predicted to take a team-wide leap going into the season, and will face their first test on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's contest:
Western Michigan Broncos (0-0, 0-0 MAC) @ Michigan State Spartans (0-0, 0-0 Big 10)
Date: Friday, August 29
Time: 7 p.m. ET // 4 p.m. PT
Location: Spartan Stadium - East Lansing, MI
TV: FS1
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Michigan State -20.5 on FanDuel
Can Chiles Match Expectations?
Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles entered the 2024 season with lofty expectations after transferring from Oregon State, both from the media and himself. Those goals were far from achieved, with Chiles finishing his sophomore campaign with just a 13:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He did show flashes with both his arm and his legs, and is still perceived by many as a breakout candidate with a massive ceiling. The Spartans open the season heavily favored against their in-state opponents, giving the junior signal caller a prime chance to prove he can become the player many predict him to be.
Introduction Of Spartans' Transfer WR Tandem
In their continued effort to revamp their offensive identity, Michigan State added two high-impact names to their receiver room in the 2025 offseason. Kent State star Chrishon McCray and Middle Tennessee weapon Omari Kelly joined the Spartans' offense and have already received high praise. Both were announced onto the Biletnikoff Award watchlist for the best WR in the nation and have reportedly been as advertised throughout the team's fall camp. Western Michigan's defense should act as a good "tune-up" game for the duo, and a strong performance could kick off what many Spartan fans hope to be a much-improved season.
Buckley And Bosma Breakout?
The Broncos have a pair of first team All-MAC contributors on their offense in running back Jalen Buckley and tight end Blake Bosma, and any path to a shocking victory likely runs through the two. Buckley took a step back from his 1,000-yard 2023 campaign in 2024, but is widely expected to return to form, if not exceed it. Bosma emerged as one of the Group of 5's premier TEs in his junior season and has proven to be a headache for defenses to account for. Without a star QB and facing a tough Spartans defense, Western Michigan's offense is forecasted to heavily rely on Buckley and Bosma with high-percentage plays taking up much of the opening playbook.
