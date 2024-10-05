#23/25 UNLV Falls To Syracuse in First Overtime Game Since 2021
EDITOR’S NOTE: this article originally mistakenly had the date of UNLV’s most recent overtime game incorrect. This has been corrected.
The #25/23UNLV football team will fall to 4-1 on the season after a Friday night loss to the Syracuse Orange that ended in a 44-41 score. The game needed an overtime period, marking UNLV's first overtime game since 2021.
Despite allowing only 137 yards on the ground, UNLV also allowed Syracuse to score three rushing touchdowns. Orange quarterback Kyle McCord completed 40 passes on 63 attempts for 355 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Conversely, it was another strong performance from the UNLV offense. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 227 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Receiver Ricky White caught ten passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
White's 70 yards-after-catch helped put UNLV up late, but Syracuse was able to tie the game with 23 seconds remaining, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
UNLV kicked a field goal to start overtime. The Rebels defense then appeared to have Syracuse stopped on a long third down, which likely would have brought the Orange's field goal unit onto the field. However, the Rebels were called for roughing the passer, giving Syracuse a fresh set of downs at the ten-yard line. Orange running back LeQuint Allen ran through a Jackson Woodard tackle for the winning touchdown.
UNLV, who will likely fall out of Sunday's Coaches Poll and AP Poll, continue their season and their Mountain West Conference slate on October 11 against Utah State.
