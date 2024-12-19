#24 UNLV Football Overpowers Cal 24-13 in LA Bowl
Under interim head coach Del Alexander, the #24 UNLV Rebels finished their historic 2024 season on Wednesday night with an 11-3 overall record. That campaign ends with a 24-13 win over the Cal Golden Bears in the Art of Sport LA Bowl hosted by Gronk.
The win total ties the highest one in program history and marks the first time since 1984 the Rebels won 11 contests.
Despite their loss, Cal finished with 348 total yards, compared to 291 by the Rebels. Both teams entered the red zone just one time each in the game.
In the win, UNLV broke up ten passes, including three by linebacker Jackson Woodard. Playing without star wide receiver Ricky White, Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams completed just five of 18 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Cal briefly had a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but then Williams found receiver Kayden McGee for a 49-yard score and McGee's first career touchdown.
Ex-Ohio quarterback CJ Harris stepped in as Cal's starter with Fernando Mendoza in the transfer portal, leading a nine-play, 89-yard drive to wrap up the first quarter. Receiver Josiah Martin rushed for a 29-yard score on that possession with a reverse play.
A fake punt from UNLV put them in the red zone on the next drive, then receiver Jacob De Jesus finished it with a nine-yard catch-and-run.
Cal tried to strike back on their next possession with a 41-yard field goal attempt, but that went wide left.
After forcing a UNLV punt, Cal mounted a 13-play drive that ate up five minutes and forty seconds of clock. However, while they made it all the way to the three-yard line, they would settle for a 30-yard field goal. UNLV wasn't able to do anything offensively with the final 1:50 of the first half.
In the second half, the third quarter was a stalemate until the 2:19 mark. Cal's true freshman QB EJ Caminong threw a backwards pass that didn't find a receiver, instead ending up in the possession of the UNLV defense. Kylin James ran in a 23-yard touchdown on the very next play.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, De Jesus returned a Cal punt 38 yards to the Golden Bears' 26-yard line. That eventually set up a 48-yard field goal for the Rebels to extend the lead to 11 points.
The UNLV defense forced a turnover on Cal's ensuing possession, stripping Caminong of the ball on fourth down, which the Beavers recovered, but were unable to advance it. UNLV allowed the Bears one more possession, but that would also result in a turnover on downs.
Thus concludes arguably the best season in the history of UNLV's football program. As Dan Mullen takes over the program in the coming weeks (replacing now-Purdue head coach Barry Odom), the Rebels have some serious momentum heading into 2025.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
#25 Memphis Survives Frisco Bowl Shootout Against West Virginia 42-37
Ashton Jeanty Headlines G5 Players on FWAA All-America Teams For 2024
TRANSFER PORTAL: 3 G5 Landing Spots For Boise State QB Transfer Malachi Nelson