4 Takeaways from San Jose State's 2025 Spring Game
For a variety of reasons, several college football programs have recently opted out of a spring game due to injuries, giving up the playbook, or other issues with the current landscape of the sport. However, San Jose State continued their tradition of hosting a spring game in 2025, consisting of practice drills followed by drives between the offense and defense.
On Saturday, April 26, the Spartans hosted their spring football game, giving fans a bit of an insight as to what they are in for with another seasons of SJSU football.
Here are some takeaways from the spring game:
Walker Eget is definitely the leader and face of the current team
Eget led the opening drive for the Spartans, which finished with a touchdown. He was able to make short and deep throws, and it seemed like the offense was flying under his leadership. Even in plays resulting in incompletions, they looked like solid passes that receivers couldn’t hold onto. In a college football world where returning starting quarterbacks don’t come around often, having a more experienced Eget will be big for the Spartans this upcoming season.
Tama Amisone could be the future of San Jose State
Although Eget has clearly looked like the quarterback of the now, Amisone will surely be the quarterback of the future. The Freshman from Kapolei, HI was a three-star prospect in high school (247Sports) and is ready to be a star. In the spring game, he showed out with his dual-threat attack, as he ran for a 60-yard touchdown on the ground, while also throwing strong deep passes through the air. Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo will likely use him on the ground as a Freshman, before likely allowing him to start once Eget graduates.
Tight end issues might not be as glaring of a problem as we thought
With star tight end Jacob Stewart entering the portal and transferring to Louisville, there was expected to be a glaring hole in his absence. However, UCLA transfer Grant Norberg has stepped up throughout the spring, and was a reliable target, especially for Eget. Norberg has embraced his role well, and could be an important piece for next season.
SJSU's kicker could be great in 2025
Mathias Brown, a sophomore from Fullerton, CA, is emerging as a star. Although he did not play last season, he hit two field goals and three extra points, going 5/5 on kicks during the spring game. He hit some deep kicks as well, nailing from 46 and 53.
Overall, San Jose State could have a phenomenal season, where they could compete for their first conference title in five years. The spring game was a great indicator of the potential that this team has and Niumatalolo's secndond football season at SJSU can’t come soon enough.