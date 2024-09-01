Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Breaks Program Rushing Records in Week 1 Win
Already largely considered the best running back in college football this season, Ashton Jeanty added to his legend Saturday in Boise State's road victory at Georgia Southern.
Jeanty was the spark for the Broncos' performance, carrying 20 times for 267 yards and an astonishing six touchdowns. With that, he set new program single game records for rushing touchdowns and rushing yardage. His six touchdowns are also a new Mountain West Conference record.
Jeanty's touchdown runs came from distances of 77 yards, 75 yards, 26 yards, 5 yards, and twice from one yard out.
In addition to Jeanty's performance, the Bronco offense was also helped along by a supporting performance from true freshman Sire Gaines, who carried 12 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Gaines also had 3 receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.
The Broncos offense finished with 651 total yards. On the other side, the defense allowed 461 yards, allowing Georgia Southern to keep it a close contest throughout. As the Broncos continue their campaign for a spot in the College Football Playoff, some areas for improvement revealed themselves. The offensive rushing game, however, clearly isn't one of them.
Boise State continue their season on September 7 at #3 Oregon.