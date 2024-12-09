Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Named Heisman Trophy Finalist For 2024
In the midst of a record-breaking season for the Boise State Broncos, junior running back Asthon Jeanty has been named as a finalist for the 2024 Heisman trophy - the highest individual honor in college football.
Jeanty is one of four finalists invited to the trophy ceremony in New York City, along with Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year is the first Heisman trophy finalist from a non-power conference team since Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch in 2013.
In 13 contests this season, Jeanty has totaled 2497 yards on the ground with 29 rushing touchdowns on 344 carries. With at least one postseason game remaining, Jeanty is 131 yards away from tying Barry Sanders' FBS record for rushing yards in a single season (2628).
The Lone Star High School (TX) product leads the nation in rushing yardage by almost 800 yards, leads the nation in rushing yards per game, and is tied for the national lead in rushing touchdowns
Jeanty led the Broncos to their second consecutive Mountain West Conference Championship this past weekend with a 21-7 win over the UNLV Rebels. Jeanty carried the ball 32 times for 209 yards and a touchdown in that game.
Boise State were awarded a first-round bye in the upcoming College Football Playoff, as one of the four highest-ranked conference champions with a rating of #9. They will make their CFP debut on December 31 in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, facing the winner of a quarterfinal matchup between Penn State and SMU.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony is scheduled for 8 PM ET on December 14, broadcast on ESPN.
