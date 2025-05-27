Boise State Football: Broncos Trip To Notre Dame Noted As Top-10 Game in 2025
Ahead of the 2025-2026 college football season, the Boise State Broncos are once again expected to be one of the frontrunners to represent the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff.
While they will, in all likelihood, need to win the Mountain West Conference for a third consecutive time in order to make that happen, they'll have a huge opportunity to improve their resume with a road game against Notre Dame. The Broncos travel to South Bend, Indiana on October 4 for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
ESPN's Bill Connelly recently noted the Boise State-Notre Dame matchup as one of the forthcoming season's most exciting matchups to watch, calling it one of the best chances "for an aspiring Group of 5 playoff team to score a statement win in 2025."
Connelly also noted Notre Dame's difficult start to their schedule that includes matchups with Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Purdue, and Arkansas that could leave the Irish in a position where they could already have a few losses on their resume.
This matchup puts two of last season's College Football Playoff participants against one another. Boise State earned a first-round bye in last year's CFP, but fell to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl with a record of 12-2. Notre Dame reached the CFP championship game, where they fell to Ohio State, and finished their season with an overall record of 14-2.
Boise State's season begins on Thursday, August 28 on the road at the University of South Florida.