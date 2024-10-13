RECAP: Ashton Jeanty Furthers Heisman Case With Another 200-Yard Game Against Hawaii
On Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty’s first carry of the night, the star tailback burst forward for 13 yards. That big play foreshadowed a big night for the Heisman hopeful.
Boise State initiated the scoring with a field goal from kicker Jonah Dalmas, and then Jeanty absolutely erupted.
He began the Broncos’ second drive with a nine-yard run up the middle. Then he caught a short check-down from QB Maddux Madsen. Two plays later, the twenty-year old from Jacksonville extended his highlight reel with a 54-yard touchdown run. Lining up deep in the backfield of a pistol formation, Jeanty patiently waited for an opening, then sharply jump-cut to the right, and surged down the sideline. He was mobbed by a horde of celebrating teammates before any defenders made contact. Boise State now led 10-0 with 5:48 remaining in the 1st.
After Broncos DE Jayden Virgin-Morgan sacked QB Brayden Schager, Hawaii attempted a field goal, but kicker Kansei Matsuzawa’s 39-yard attempt landed wide right. With 14:55 in the 2nd quarter, the Rainbow Warriors remained scoreless.
On the next Boise State drive, Madsen scrambled right and lobbed a prayer to the end zone, answered by WR Cameron Camper for a commanding touchdown that lifted the lead to 16. After replay, the touchdown was overturned. The road team’s quest for the end zone ended with another easy field goal attempt for Dalmas, who lifted Boise State’s advantage to 13-0 with 7:06 till halftime.
Following a long delay due to a medical emergency, Hawaii took over. On third down with one yard to go, Boise State safety Alexander Teubner broke up a pass intended for WR Pofele Ashlock. Teubner’s hit was reviewed for targeting, and upon review he was ejected. A 52-yard catch & run by WR Landon Sims carried the Rainbow Warriors into the red zone. Backed up after a holding penalty, Schager aimed deep down the right sideline, and struck paydirt. His 27-yard touchdown pass to WR Tylan Hines put Hawaii on the board trailing 13-7 with 3:24 remaining in the first half.
Neither team could mount a successful two-minute drill, so the score carried into halftime 13-7 Boise State.
Back-to-back Jeanty runs kicked off the third quarter, but Hawaii defenders swarmed upon him. On third down and seven, Madsen missed Camper low at his cleats, forcing the Broncos off the field. On the ensuing play, punter Taren Schive was blasted by Rainbow Warriors special-teamer Israel Solomon, drawing a roughing penalty. The Broncos' drive would stall out near midfield after a sack by Hawaii DL Elijah Robinson.
Hawaii burned 6:52 off the clock in 14 plays, but couldn’t add any points; an attempted fourth-down conversion was abandoned after an illegal procedure penalty backed up the offense five yards. The ensuing punt by Lucas Borrow was fair-caught by Boise State returner Cooper Jones at the Broncos nine-yard line.
Nursing a six point lead late in the third quarter, Boise State needed their star to shine, and Jeanty delivered. On 2nd and 2 from the Boise State 16, he burst free for a 13 yard gain. He followed that with a 7 yard sweep, and then a 27 yard explosion through the middle into Hawaii territory. On 1st and goal from the 5, Broncos QB Maddux Madsen rolled out and lobbed to a wide open Jeanty for Boise State’s second touchdown. A two point conversion was successfully completed, thanks to WR Austin Bolt, and the Broncos now led 21-7 with 12:00 in the ballgame.
A methodical, 16-play Hawaii drive reached the red zone, but stalled out after a jarring hit from a blitzing Boise State safety Seyi Oladipo. Needing two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Rainbow Warriors attempted a fourth down conversion, but Schager was flushed under pressure, and his hopeful heave towards the left pylons landed out of bounds.
With just over five minutes remaining and a comfortable 21-7 advantage, the Broncos trusted their playmaker to finish the game. Another Jeanty 13 yarder moved the sticks, pushing him past 200 rushing yards on the night. After failing to convert a 3rd and short, the Broncos went for it, and struck paydirt. Hawaii’s defense crashed the box to stop Jeanty, so Madsen faked a hand-off to his star running back, then lobbed a pass over the middle to an open Bolt, who stiff-armed his defender and raced to the end zone. The 44 yard touchdown pass sealed Boise State’s win.
The final Hawaii drive was extinguished on fourth-and-15, after Oladipo wrapped up a scramble attempt by the Rainbow Warriors’ quarterback.
Jeanty would run one more carry before being subbed out at the two-minute timeout. He finished the night with 217 rushing yards on 31 carries, with a 54-yard touchdown run, plus 20-receiving yards on three catches, with a five-yard touchdown catch.
#17 Boise State moves to 5-1 on the season, with a bye next weekend. Their next game is Friday October 25th at UNLV, and it will kick off at 8:30 PM MT on CBS Sports Network.
Thanks to special contributor to G5 Football Daily Matt Bagley for his recap this week.
