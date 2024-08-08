Boise State Football: WR Latrell Caples Named To Comeback Player of the Year Watchlist
Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples was one of then Mountain West Conference football players named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list on Wednesday.
The award annually honors three players, as opposed to one, who bounces back in a major way from "injury, illness, or other circumstances" as voted on by a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors.
The 6'0" Lancaster, Texas native enters his redshirt senior season in 2024.
RELATED: REPORT: Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey Agrees To New Contract
In 2022, Caples was Boise State's leading receiver with 51 catches for 549 yards, including four touchdown receptions. He then missed the entire 2023 campaign due to a torn Achilles tendon.
Caples was also named a Phil Steele Preseason All-Mountain West Third Team selection in advance of the 2024 season. The Broncos begin the 2024 season on August 31 with a trip to Statesboro, Georgia to face the Georgia Southern Eagles.