Buffalo Bills Send G5 Football Greats Josh Allen & Dion Dawkins To 2025 Pro Bowl
The rosters for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl games were announced Thursday, with two members of the Buffalo Bills representing their team and the AFC. Those two representatives are quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins.
Both Allen and Dawkins are former standouts from the Group of Five ranks of college football.
Allen finds himself on a Pro Bowl roster for the third time, now in his seventh season of his NFL career. He ranks fourth in the NFL in total touchdowns in this season with 40. During his days with the Wyoming Cowboys, threw 44 touchdowns and rushed for 12 over the course of three seasons. HIs best college season was 2016, throwing for over 3200 yards, leading his team to an 8-6 record.
Dawkins receives his fourth consecutive and overall Pro Bowl nod. The Temple Owl was a second-round selection by the Bills in 2017. With the Owls, he started 41 of 44 career games and was a first-team All-AAC selection as a senior in 2016.
The 2025 Pro Bowl festivities include the Thursday Skills Showdown on Thursday, January 30 and culminate in the flag football game on Sunday, February 2 at 3 PM ET on ESPN.
