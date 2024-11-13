COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State down to #13, Army to #24, Tulane in at #25
The 2024 season's second set of College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday night. Three teams from the Group of Five ranks were represented in the selection committee's latest top 25.
The reigning Mountain West Conference champion Boise State Broncos dropped one spot from the #12 spot to the #13 spot. This comes after a close 28-21 win over a three-win Nevada team on Saturday.
In this proposed scenario, assuming the Broncos repeat as MWC champions, Boise State would be the highest-ranked G5 conference champion. That would give them the 12th seed in the newly expanded 12-team playoff bracket. The latest rankings would also put them in a matchup with Ohio State in the first round of the playoff.
The American Athletic Conference was represented by two teams. After being ranked at #25 last week, the Army Black Knights move up one spot to #24. Army moved to 9-0 last week after a 14-3 win at North Texas.
Cracking the rankings this week at the #25 spot are Jon Sumrall's Tulane Green Wave. Tulane are 8-2 to start the season and 6-0 in AAC play.
The next set of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, November 19 at 7 PM ET.
The highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion in the rankings following conference championship weekend (December 6-7) will earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. If that champion is ranked outside the top 12, they will receive the #12 seed in the tournament.
