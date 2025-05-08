Could E.J. Warner's starting experience take Fresno State to the promised land?
Fresno State has a new quarterback in town, and he might be able to carry on the legacy of strong QB play in Fresno.
E.J. Warner, a quarterback from Phoenix, Arizona, is ready to take the Mountain West by storm, and bring the Bulldogs back to glory. He's also the son of another famous quarterback: NFL Hall of Fame and Super Bowl Winner Kurt Warner
Since his freshman season, Warner has been named the starter wherever he goes. As a freshman, he played at Temple, and put up 3,028 yards with 18 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. However despite the good statistical season, the Owls went just 3-9. As a sophomore, he built on what he had established, increasing his yards to 3,076 and putting up 23 touchdowns to 12 picks. But the Owls struggled, going 3-9 again.
Warner entered the portal looking for a new opportunity, and found it with another group of Owls, but this time in Houston, TX with Rice.
His junior season was underwhelming, where he had just 2,710 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, taking steps back in each of the three statistical categories. They did win one more game, but that brought their record to just 4-8.
Warner entered the portal one more time, landing in Fresno. The Bulldogs have established a great quarterback system, recently producing quality play from the recent likes of Jake Haener and Mikey Keene.
The Bulldogs have high expectations for themselves, like always, even with a new head coach in Matt Entz. As a result, they'll need Warner to perform in order to meet those expectations. Fortunately, getting a guy who has starting experience with multiple organizations is great news for the Dogs. Unfortunately, the turnover numbers could be an issue. With 37 interceptions over three seasons, it is hard to rely on a player who consistently turns the ball over and loses momentum.
If Warner fixes those turnover issues and sets himself up as the starter at his third different school, Fresno State's chances of competing for another Mountain West title rise quite a bit. The Bulldogs could even put themselves back on the map of college football powerhouses.