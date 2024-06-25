EA Sports College Football 25: Boise State's Albertsons Stadium Included In Toughest Places To Play
With the release of EA Sports' latest college football video game less than a month away, the developer released the 25 stadiums that will be included in the game's "Toughest Places To Play."
The only representative from the Group of Five on the list is Boise State's Albertsons Stadium at #24.
In the game, stadiums in this category will trigger more challenges for the away team to overcome, including "audio and in-game modifiers such as blurred routes, incorrect play art, confidence and composure affects, and screen shaking."
EA Sports chose the stadiums in the category through an analysis that included "historical stats such as home winning %, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more."
The home of the Broncos seats just under 38,000 with major renovations coming in the next two years. Boise State has won over 140 home games since 1999.
The Broncos play six home games this season on the iconic blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. The six opponents for those games are Portland State, Washington State, Utah State, San Diego State, Nevada, and Oregon State.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.