Fresno State Football Gets Five Commits in Just 13 Hours
Fresno State has been on an absolute tear in recruiting.
The Bulldogs have received five verbal commitments from 2026 recruits over the weekend. The players are: Zephaniah Sesay, Jhadis Luckey, Franklin Lockard, Maddox Merrill, and Jake Plummer.
Matt Entz' 2026 recruiting class now has 12 verbal commitments, as of June 15.
Of the five players in this most recent group, four recruits are from Northern California, and three are from the cCentral Valley specifically. The highest-rated one is Sesay, a linebacker attending Redwood High School in Visalia, CA. He is rated as a three-star, choosing the Bulldogs over rival San Jose State, UNLV, Colorado State, and others.
Another local name is Franklin Lockard, a two-star out of Tulare Union in Tulare, CA. After getting an offer on Saturday, June 14, he committed instantly, adding to the depth at wide receiver position for 2026.
The third Central Valley local is Maddox Merrill, who attends Clovis High School in Clovis, CA. Merrill will add to the running back room, and could even replace Bryson Donelson once he wraps up his collegiate career.
The NorCal addition from outside the Central Valley is Jhadis Luckey, who plays for San Ramon Valley High School in the east bay. As a three-star recruit, Luckey has tons of offers from Mountain West, Pac-12, and FCS schools, but has chosen the Bulldogs. He will likely compete with Merrill for the succession of Donelson at the running back position.
The final recruit is Jake Plummer. Plummer is a 6’6 EDGE from St. Louis, MO. His impact on the defensive side of the ball could be huge for the Bulldogs, but also his IQ and leadership, as he can play multiple positions, such as tight end.
Fresno State are currently ranked 64th in the nation in 2026 recruiting rankings (247Sports), above programs such as Nebraska, Kentucky, Utah, Missouri, and Virginia. After Boise State and UNLV, they rank third in the Mountain West.
If the Dogs can continue to build a great future core, the fight to bring Fresno State back to national success may not be too far out of reach.