Fresno State Football Lands Transfer QB E.J. Warner After Stints At Rice & Temple
Veteran college quarterback E.J. Warner announced his commitment to the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday via X. Warner spent the 2024 season at Rice after playing for the Temple Owls in 2022 and 2023. He is also the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion quarterback Kurt Warner.
Warner will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Warner missed just one game this season for Rice, completing 60% of his passes for 2710 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Owls finished the season with a record of 4-8, seeing head coach Mike Bloomgren fired eight games into the season.
Prior to his time at Rice, Warner led the AAC in passing and finished the 2023 season fifth in FBS averaging 307.6 passing yards per game at Temple. He threw 23 touchdowns that season, setting a new Temple program record. Warner also had a strong 2022 campaign at Temple as a true freshman, winning American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Warner joins a Fresno State team that lost starting quarterback Mikey Keene to the transfer portal this offseason. Keene eventually committed to Michigan for the 2025 season. Fresno State also enter their first season under the direction of new head coach Matt Entz. Entz replaces Jeff Tedford, who stepped down a few weeks prior to the 2024 season due to medical concerns. Fresno State went 6-7 in 2024 under interim head coach Tim Skipper.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Two G5 Coaches Named Finalists For 2024 Bear Bryant Coach of the Year
TRANSFER PORTAL: BYU QB Noah Lugo Commits To UTSA Football