Fresno State Tight End Kamron Beachem Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Rolan Fullwood (71) puts his hand on his helmet before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Fresno State tight end Kamron Beachem has withdrawn from the transfer portal. Beachem spent about a month in the portal, after entering at the start of the December portal window and officially withdrawing in January, according to the Fresno State roster.

The 6'4" 235-pound senior originally hails from Oceanside, California and has spent his entire college career with the Bulldogs to date. In 2024, Beachem caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Fresno State begins spring practices on Friday as they prep for the first season under new head coach Matt Entz and new offensive coordinator Josh Davis. The team's Spring Preview on April 5 will be open to the public. More details on that event are expected to be announced at a later date.

In 2024, Fresno went 6-7 under the guidance of interim head coach Tim Skipper. The Bulldogs enter their final season in the Mountain West Conference after agreeing to join the Pac-12 Conference in 2026.

