G5 Football Teams With The Most Returning Production in 2025
The transfer portal and the trickle-down nature of college football has made it exceptionally difficult for teams in the Group of Five to retain talent year-to-year. However, some have had more success in it than others. That can be due to opportunities or playing time, financial resources, or the strength of a coaching staff.
ESPN recently released updated SP+ rankings for the new season as well as updated returning production percentages for every FBS team.
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, these are the five teams in the Group of Five that have retained the most production from last year.
Kennesaw State
Returning Production: 74%, Offense: 67%, Defense 82%
In a college football rarity, the Kennesaw State Owls return nearly three quarters of their team from 2024 despite the program firing head coach Brian Bohannon nine games into last season. New head coach Jerry Mack inherits that group in their second season in FBS. Davis Bryson is back after multiple years as the starting quarterback, but this year he has moved to wide receiver. Kennesaw State return more defensive production than any other team in the country, including All-CUSA second-team cornerback JeRico Washington Jr.
South Florida
Returning Production: 67%, Offense: 69%, Defense: 66%
USF didn't quite live up to early expectations in 2024, but still posted their second consecutive winning season and won a bowl game. Alex Golesh managed to retain his starting quarterback Byrum Brown once again, despite Brown already being one of the most decorated QBs in USF history. Brown missed much of last season with a leg injury, but his backup Bryce Archie is back as well. USF has no All-AAC performers returning, but have quite a bit of experience with just 14 freshman on their 2025 roster.
Boise State
Returning Production: 67%, Offense: 75%, Defense: 59%
After a run to the College Football Playoff in 2024, Boise State don't have another Ashton Jeanty lying around. However, they do have a lot of other experienced players that inspire confidence. To name a few: starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, tight end Matt Lauter, and defensive end Jayden Virgin-Morgan. Plus, four of Boise State's starting offensive linemen are back after paving the way for Jeanty's historic campaign last season.
Delaware
Returning Production: 65%, Offense: 54%, Defense: 77%
The Blue Hens join Conference USA in 2025, marking their first year at the FBS level. Head coach Ryan Carty has guided Delaware to at-least eight wins in all three of his years as the program's head coach. This season, receiver Jake Thaw returns for his second year at Delaware after four at Michigan. Thaw was a second-team All-CAA selection as a punt returner last season and was the team's second-leading receiver. Junior safety KT Seay, who picked off four passes last season, headlines a group of defensive group that's mostly intact from last year.
UTSA
Returning Production: 64%, Offense: 82%, Defense: 46%
Unsurprisingly, the Roadrunners are once again among the G5 programs retaining the most talent from the previous season. It's a testament to the culture that Jeff Traylor has built in his five years at the helm of the program. After their second consecutive bowl win last season, UTSA return several major figures like starting quarterback Owen McCown, receiving touchdowns leader Devin McCuin, receiving yards leader Willie McCoy, and the second-most returning offensive production in the country. They will need some new contributors to step up on the defensive side of the ball, however.