Hawaii Starting Cornerback Caleb Brown Entering Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Caleb Brown (13) tries to pull down UCLA Bruins running back Keegan Jones (22) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
Hawaii starting cornerback cornerback Caleb Brown entered the transfer portal on Monday, per reporting from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. He will have one season of eligibility remaining to play his sixth year of college football.

Brown spent the last two seasons at Hawaii, where he accumulated 41 tackles with four for a loss. He also posted 14 pass breakups and an overall grade from Pro Football Focus of 77.1.

A graduate of Lithia Springs High School in Georgia, Brown was lightly recruited in the class of 2020, signing with Kennesaw State and seeing no game action in 2020 or 2021, using his redshirt in 2021. He then transferred to Butler Community College in 2022, where he was All-Jayhawk Conference with five interceptions and 14 pass breakups, plus 39 tackles.

Brown, who goes by the nickname "C-Bo" per Hawaii's website, was also listed at 6'1" and 160 pounds by his most recent school.

Brown is the fifth Hawaii player to enter the portal since in opened for the spring window last week.

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

