Hawaii Starting Cornerback Caleb Brown Entering Transfer Portal
Hawaii starting cornerback cornerback Caleb Brown entered the transfer portal on Monday, per reporting from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. He will have one season of eligibility remaining to play his sixth year of college football.
Brown spent the last two seasons at Hawaii, where he accumulated 41 tackles with four for a loss. He also posted 14 pass breakups and an overall grade from Pro Football Focus of 77.1.
A graduate of Lithia Springs High School in Georgia, Brown was lightly recruited in the class of 2020, signing with Kennesaw State and seeing no game action in 2020 or 2021, using his redshirt in 2021. He then transferred to Butler Community College in 2022, where he was All-Jayhawk Conference with five interceptions and 14 pass breakups, plus 39 tackles.
Brown, who goes by the nickname "C-Bo" per Hawaii's website, was also listed at 6'1" and 160 pounds by his most recent school.
Brown is the fifth Hawaii player to enter the portal since in opened for the spring window last week.