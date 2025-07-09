How Does San Jose State Football Replace Nick Nash in 2025?
San Jose State football is coming off a 7-6 campaign under head coach Ken Niumatalolo, who took over after an extended stint as Navy’s head coach.
The Spartans’ most notable name was wide receiver Nick Nash, who recorded college football’s version of the receiving “Triple Crown” – leading FBS football in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,382) and touchdowns (16).
In an appearance with 247Sports’ Eric Henry, Niumatalolo spoke about the task of replacing Nash in the Spartans offense and which players may fill his void in 2025.
“We don’t have huge NIL money or revenue sharing, but we could tell guys, ‘hey, look at our two receivers,” Niumatalolo said on the Horns247 Flagship Podcast.
“Justin Lockhart had almost 1000 yards for us and both he and [Nick Nash] are in camps right now. We actually feel like we're deeper as a group, receiver wise, from top to bottom, because we were able to go to recruit to what we what we're looking for.
“Leland Smith came from Purdue, Malachi Riley came from Arizona. Danny Scudero came from Sacramento State. Jahari Johnson is a junior college kid. Matt Coleman, who actually played in the bowl game. He'd been a player for us at returner, but he stepped in for Nick, because Nick didn't play in the bowl game, and he caught over 100 yards worth of balls in the bowl game against South Florida.”
San Jose State opens their 2025 season versus Central Michigan on August 29, before heading to Austin to face Texas on September 6.