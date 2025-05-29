How Fresno State Football Can Return to Glory in 2025
Fresno State has a pivotal football season ahead of them.
The Bulldogs have been one of the elite non-power conference programs in history with 13 total conference championships and 11 10-win seasons. Since 2021, Fresno State has been to four straight bowl games, getting three wins, and piling up a 36-18 record over that timespan.
Throughout the last half decade, Fresno State has proven that they are not only consistent, but can be great at times, win big games, and produce NFL talent.
In 2021, a 10-3 season under head coach Kalen DeBoer brought them to the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque. They matched up against UTEP, beating them by a touchdown. In 2022, an 11-4 season under Jeff Tedford that led to a conference championship marked another great year. They went to the LA Bowl, dominating Washington State 29-6. In 2023, the Dogs went 9-4, winning the New Mexico Bowl again, this time against New Mexico State. Then, in 2024, Fresno State went 6-7, losing to Northern Illinois in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl under interim head coach Tim Skipper following Jeff Tedford stepping down due to poor health.
After a disappointing 2024, this season could give them the push that they needed. Under new head coach Matt Entz, Fresno State needs to have a bounce- back year. Here's how that can happen
Entz Gets His Feet Under Him Quickly
Entz has been a proven leader at North Dakota State in the past, winning multiple national championships as head coach of the Bison. After revamping USC’s defense last season, it's clear that he has the ability to help both successful and struggling programs at different levels. While the Bulldogs don't need a full defensive facelift, there's some room for improvement after allowing 355.6 yards per game and 23.77 points per game
Key Transfer Players Excel
The Dogs have made many changes for the upcoming season. They lost important players in the portal such as running back Malik Sherrod, but brought in accomplished quarterback E.J. Warner, and tons of high-major talents at skill positions that haven’t broken out just yet.
The Bulldogs have brought in players from Purdue, Illinois, UCLA, Utah, Minnesota, Pitt, Arizona State, Iowa, Maryland, Louisville, USC, and Arizona. Bringing in players from 11 Power Four programs is a crucial way to improve your team.
Make a Statement in Non-Conference Play
Fresno State don't have a particularly hard non-conference schedule, so there's little room for error there. The Bulldogs take a trip to Kansas to start the year. The Jayhawks missed the postseason last year with a 5-7 record. They'll then host a Georgia Southern program that gave Boise State an early challenge in 2024 on the way to an 8-5 mark. They'll then make a trip north to face future Pac-12 mate Oregon State, who are mid-rebuild under Trent Bray. They'll cap the non-con slate hosting FCS Southern University, where a win by a significant margin should be the expectation.
With the collaboration of a proficient head coach, a culture change with new players who are committed to the program, and some of the best fans in college football, Fresno State will be back to the top of the G5, and could even compete for a playoff spot.