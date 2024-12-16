Jason Eck Hired To Replace Bronco Mendenhall As New Mexico Football Head Coach
New Mexico is set to hire Idaho’s Jason Eck as the as the program’s next head coach.
“I am thrilled to have Jason Eck as our next head football coach,” said Athletics Director Fernando Lovo. “Jason has led Idaho to tremendous success, turning around the program and building upon success year after year, through recruiting, teaching and a strong culture. Throughout his career, he has been a part of winning programs at all levels of college football and his passion for student-athlete success and well-being is evident. We are fortunate to have Jason and his family join the Lobos and I am confident that he will take us to unprecedented heights.”
The 47-year-old Eck spent three seasons at Idaho, leading the Vandals to three straight FCS Playoff appearances. Eck heads to New Mexico after guiding Idaho to a 10-4 record, where his club lost to Montana State in the quarterfinal round.
New Mexico went 5-7 in 2024 under Bronco Mendenhall, who left following the season to take the Utah State head coach opening.
Eck’s 26-13 record helped spearhead a resurgence of the Vandals program, who went 34-66 over the prior nine seasons and transitioned down from the Football Subdivision Level to their current place at the Championship Subdivision level in 2018.
