Mountain West Football: Top 8 Running Backs To Watch in 2025
After a stellar season which saw Boise State earn the Group of Five bid in the College Football Playoff and standout Broncos’ running back Ashton Jeanty selected sixth overall in the NFL Draft, the Mountain West Conference should again be full of exciting teams in 2025.
The upcoming season will be the final campaign for the current incarnation of the league. Five schools – Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State – will all depart the Mountain West after 2025 to join the Pac-12 Conference.
As has been the case throughout college football, there has been plenty of player movement and specifically in MWC – one of college football’s top backs is off to the NFL, which leaves room for new players to emerge.
This feature runs down the list of the top-eight running backs in the MWC.
Last season, Jeanty rushed his way to a Heisman Trophy runner-up spot and five other backs topped 1,000 yards on the ground.
Entering 2025, the league sees the addition of an FCS All-American and an intra-conference transfer, who are looking to make their mark.
Here’s an offseason ranking of backs who will lead the way in the Mountain West Conference.
1. Scottre Humphrey – New Mexico
Humphrey joins the Lobos this season after two standout seasons at Montana State. He earned FCS All-America honors from multiple outlets in 2024, rushing for 1,386 yards. That included a performance where he scored the game-winning touchdown against UNM in the Lobos' season opener
2. Jai’Den Thomas – UNLV
The Atlanta product will be a key returner in a critical year for UNLV football in 2025. He was a Second Team All-Mountain West selection last season, rushing for 918 yards with seven rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
3. Sire Gaines – Boise State
As a true freshman in 2024, the 6'0" 209-pounder gave Boise State fans a jolt of excitement in the season-opener at Georgia Southern, scoring two total touchdowns and adding 110 yards on the ground. Gaines suffered a season ending injury after appearing in only three games last season, but should bounce back in a huge way paired with Fresno State transfer back Malik Sherrod.
4. Dylan Carson – Air Force
Carson showed some individual growth in 2024, rushing for 600 yards with five touchdowns. Heading into his senior season in 2025, the former Washington 3A player of the year will be an important piece if Air Force hope to improve on an uncharacteristically bad 5-7 campaign a year ago.
5. Bryson Donelson – Fresno State
Donelson started the final three games of Fresno State's 2024 season and enters the season as the Bulldogs' primary back. Donelson averaged six yards per carry last season, appearing in 12 games and finishing with 462 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman.
6. Lucky Sutton – San Diego State
Sutton has seen limited action up to this point with the Aztecs, but expect that to change in 2025. The former San Diego high school star (Cathedral Central Catholic) has drawn praise from the Aztecs' staff for his commitment to development, which should earn him more opportunities.
7. Lloyd Avant – Colorado State
A transfer from Tulsa, Avant joins the rams in 2025 as a sophomore. He appeared in all 12 of Tulsa's games as a true freshman, carrying the ball 76 times for 271 yards and a touchdown.
8. Lamar Radcliffe – San Jose State
Radcliffe got eased into his role with the Spartans last season as a freshman, carrying a total of 33 times for 141 yards and a touchdown. His biggest performance of the season came in the Hawaii Bowl loss to South Florida with 15 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.