National Outlet Names Ashton Jeanty Best Player in College Football At Midseason
Even in a bye week, Boise State running back and Heisman frontrunner Ashton Jeanty continues to make headlines.
Jeanty was the top player on ESPN's list of the 25 best players in college football at the midseason mark, released earlier this week.
"It has been quite some time since we could definitively say that the best running back in the country might also be the best player in the country, but that's just how ridiculous the run Jeanty has been on has been."- Paolo Uggetti, ESPN
Jeanty has been near-unstoppable this season, averaging 208 yards per carry this season, setting up a pace where he could realistically break Barry Sanders's record of 2,628 rushing yards in a season.
A 5'9" junior, who excels at running through defenders, Jeanty leads the nation in total rushing yards, yards per game, yards per carry, total touchdowns, total points scored, missed tackles forced, and several more.
The 5-1 Boise State Broncos return to the field on Friday, October 25 at UNLV on CBS Sports Network.
