National Pundit Names Boise State Top G5 Playoff Contender for 2025
In the buildup to the 2025 season, changes have already been made to the format of the College Football Playoff. Instead of the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving a first-round bye, the CFP selection committee's four highest-ranked teams will get the byes, regardless of if they won their conference titles. The five highest-ranked champions are still guaranteed a spot in the playoff, however.
Last season, the Boise State Broncos benefitted from the previous rules, earning a bye that sent them to the Fiesta Bowl after winning their second consecutive Mountain West Conference title. Boise State lost to Penn State 31-14 in that game.
The Broncos are once again expected to be among the most-likely G5 teams to reach the Playoff. ESPN's Bill Connelly included the Broncos at the top of a recent list of ten CFP contenders from outside the Power Four. According to Connelly, Boise State's returning production inspires a great deal of confidence.
"The reigning champions of the G5 return quarterback Maddux Madsen, ace pass rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, tight end Matt Lauter and most of last season's offensive line, and they'll probably be underdogs only at Notre Dame in Week 6," Connelly noted.
Other teams included in Connelly's list were UNLV, Tulane, Navy, James Madison, Memphis, Liberty, Louisiana, Army, and UTSA.
The Broncos finished the 2024 season with a record of 122-2. They'll open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 at the University of South Florida.