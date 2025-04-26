NFL Draft: Boise State DE Ahmed Hassanein Selected By Detroit Lions in Round 6
Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassanein was selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. Hassanein, a native of Cairo, Egypt and the first Egyptian to play FBS football, was the draft's 196th overall selection.
Hassanein played his high school football in Southern California before signing with Boise State prior to the 2021 season. In his time with Boise State, Hassanein was an All-Mountain West First Team selection twice and earned a College Football Network Honorable Mention All-America nod in 2024.
Hassanein, who was listed on Boise State's roster at 6'3" and 271 pounds, totaled 15.5 tackles for loss last season with 9.5 sacks. He finished his college career with 119 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 24 sacks (third in Boise State program history), three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He earned a combine invite and played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Hassanein was the second member of the 2024 Boise State team that reached the College Football Playoff to be selected. Running back Ashton Jeanty was selected No. 6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.
G5 Football Daily's Emily Van Buskirk profiled Hassanein's incredible journey to American football stardom last year.