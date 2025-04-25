NFL Draft: Raiders Select Boise State Running Back Ashton Jeanty No. 6 Overall
After a stellar college career with the Boise State Broncos, running back Ashton Jeanty is set to begin his NFL career. Jeanty was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Among his college accolades are the Maxwell Award, the Doak Walker Award, a Unanimous All-American nod, and two Mountain West Player of the Year awards. Jeanty was also the Heisman Trophy runner-up following a 2024 campaign where he was just 27 yards shy of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record. He finished the year with a total of 2601 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns, averaging just under seven yards per carry.
A native of Jacksonville, Florida and a graduate of Texas' Lone Star High School, Jeanty spent three seasons in Boise after earning a four-star rating from 247Sports as a high school recruit.
While Jeanty did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine earlier this spring, Jeanty measured 5’ 8 1/2’’ with a weight of 211 pounds at the event.
Jeanty was the first running back selected in the 2025 draft class and becomes the earliest-drafted player in the history of Boise State football.