Opinion: The Falcons may have picked up the biggest steal of spring in UDFA Nick Nash
The Atlanta Falcons may have picked up the most underrated player of the NFL Draft cycle last week, and it wasn’t even a draft selection.
After three days and 256 picks, one player stood out: San Jose State's Nick Nash. The wide receiver watched as every single pick went by, yet his name wasn’t called. Luckily for him after the draft, the Falcons swooped in to get the receiver as a free agent.
In college, Nash was a star. The senior led the Spartans to six wins, while leading the nation with 16 receiving touchdowns, and finishing second in FBS with 1382 yards. Nash was the key to the Spartans offense and proved to be a leader to younger players.
Although Nash did not win the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top receiver in college football, his reception stats were better than the winner, Travis Hunter. Some even said that Nash was robbed of the reward.
Going into the draft, fans expected the Spartan to go somewhere in the middle of the draft, considering his incredible collegiate career. However, that didn't happen.
Atlanta already has a solid receiver room, led by Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud III. Although Nash may not be a starter right away, Nash certainly has the potential to not only start, but even be the best threat on the team.
The Falcons are building around presumed starting quarterback former Washington Huskies star Michael Penix Jr., who is entering his second season in the league. Nash perfectly fits the timeframe that Atlanta is going for, and could end up being a threat with the Falcons in the future.
The Falcons have struggled in recent seasons, having zero winning seasons in the last seven years. However, in the second season under head coach Raheem Morris, Atlanta took a step forward, falling just one game short of the .500 threshold. With the emergence of their new quarterback the Falcons might be on the rise, and Nash could help raise their ceiling.